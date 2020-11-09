NJPW Announces Teams For World Tag League

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the ten teams will take part in this year’s World Tag League tournament, which includes some returns to the company. Wrestlers making returns to the country for the first time since the pandemic started include Toa Henare, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Chase Owens. The tournament runs from November 15 to December 11. The winners get a shot at the IWGP Tag team titles, currently held by Zack Sabre Jr and Taichi.

The teams include:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay

* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

* Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

* Shingo Takagi & SANADA

* EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

* Great-O-Khan & X (mystery partner)