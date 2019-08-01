NJPW Announces Three New Names For Super J Cup Tournament

– NJPW has announced three new stars to appear in the Super J-Cup tournament. The company announced on Wednesday that Caristico (aka Mistico), Taiji Ishimori & Ryusuke Taguchi will be part of the tournament. They join the previously-announced SHO, TJP, and Dragon Lee in the tournament.

The Super J-Cup will run from August 22nd, the 24th, and the 25th in Tacoma, San Francisco, and Long Beach, California respectively.