NJPW Announces TJP and Jeff Cobb Will Compete At CMLL Event Next Week

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW wrestlers TJP and Jeff Cobb will take part in a CMLL event on November 19 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Opponents were not named for the pair.

On CMLL’s recent Informa broadcast, the Mexican promotion announced that Jeff Cobb and TJP would be a part of the November 19 Arena Mexico event. G1 Climax 31 B Block runner-up Cobb teams with TJP against the LA Dojo Saturday at Battle in the Valley, and is in six man action at NJPW STRONG tapings in Riverside this Monday.

TJP debuted in CMLL in October, and promised more United Empire presence going forward in CMLL, with the Imperial Unit fitting the bill.

Informa also saw Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito and Master Wato all issue congratulatory messages to CMLL on their 88th anniversary!