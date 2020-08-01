NJPW Announces Tournament for New NEVER 6-Man Tag Team Champions at Summer Struggle Events

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced has announced that the the NEVER 6-Man tag team titles have been vacated. Previously, the titles were held by EVIL, Bushi, and Shingo Takagi of LIJ. However, since EVIL has defected to the Bullet Club, he made it clear he has no intention of defending the titles anymore. As a result, the titles have been vacated, and NJPW announced that an eight-team tournament will take place to crown new champions later this month.

The tournament matches will take place from August 6-9 at the Summer Struggle events. The teams will consist of CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, SHO & Toru Yano), Bullet CLub (Yujiro Takahashi, Jado & Gedo), Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA & BUSHI), Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & DOUKI), Suzuki-Gun (Zack Sabre Junior, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru), CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI), the team of Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Ryusuke Taguchi, and finally the team of Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi & Master Wato.

You can see the full tournament brackets, matchups, and the dates that they will take place below: