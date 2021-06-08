NJPW Announces Two Title Matches for Kizuna Road 2021 Tour

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced two title matches for the Kizuna Road 2021 tour. First up, the CHAOS team of YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto will defend the NEVER Openweight 6-Man tag team titles against Bullet Club’s EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo on the June 22 show.

Next up, Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team titles against El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori on the June 23 NJPW Kizuna Road event. Both shows are being held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

