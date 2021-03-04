NJPW Announces Two ‘Wrestle Grand Slam’ Events For May For Yokohama Stadium And The Tokyo Dome

NJPW has announced that they will hold two ‘Wrestle Grand Slam’ events in May, with one at the Tokyo Dome for the first non-Wrestle Kingdom event there since 2006. The announcement was made during the 49th Anniversary Show this morning. Night one will be at Yokohama Stadium on May 15 and the other will be at the Tokyo Dome on May 29.

The last NJPW event to be held at the Tokyo Dome that wasn’t Wrestle Kingdom was Toukon Shidou Chapter 1 on January 4, 2006. That show featured Brock Lesnar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event. The last NJPW event at the Tokyo Dome that wasn’t in January was Toukon Souzou New Chapter on October 8, 2005. That main event also featured Brock Lesnar, who fought Kazuyuki Fujita and Masahiro Chono in a three-way match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

After the success of Summer Struggle in Jingu Stadium in 2020, New Japan Pro-Wrestling action will be in an open-air baseball stadium once more for what is sure to be a historic event, and that before our return to the Tokyo Dome!

