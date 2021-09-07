wrestling / News

NJPW Announces World Tag League 2021 & Best of Super Juniors 28

September 7, 2021
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that the 2021 edition of the World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors 28 will close out this year. Both tournaments will kick off on Saturday, November 13 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

The tournaments will run through December 15 and finish out at Sumo Hall in Ryogoku. Additional details will be announced later on.

