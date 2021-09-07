wrestling / News
NJPW Announces World Tag League 2021 & Best of Super Juniors 28
September 7, 2021 | Posted by
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that the 2021 edition of the World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors 28 will close out this year. Both tournaments will kick off on Saturday, November 13 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.
The tournaments will run through December 15 and finish out at Sumo Hall in Ryogoku. Additional details will be announced later on.
Two great tournaments bring 2021 to a climax!
This winter sees both World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. 28 combine!
It all kicks off on Saturday November 13 in Korakuen Hall, before heading toward Ryogoku Sumo Hall December 15! Stay tuned for more!#njbosj #njwtl pic.twitter.com/BHg2d0wRkV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 7, 2021
