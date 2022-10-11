– NJPW has announced the full tournament field and brackets for the World TV Championship Tournament. The first opening-round matchup will take place on October 14 at Korakuen hall. Here are the other opening-round matchups:

* David Finlay vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru – October 14, Korakuen Hall

* Alex Zayne vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – October 15, Korakuen Hall

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jeff Cobb – October 15, Korakuen Hall

* Aaron Henare vs. EVIL – October 15, Korakuen Hall

* SANADA vs. TAICHI – October 16, Korakuen Hall

* Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA – October 16, Korakuen Hall

* Ren Narita vs. Tomohiro Ishii – October 26, Korakuen Hall

* Toru Yano vs. The Great-O-Khan – October 26, Korakuen Hall

All matches for the title will have a fifteen-minute time limit. The NJPW World TV Championship tournament will conclude at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. The semifinals will be held next month at Battle Autumn 2022 in Osaka, Japan.