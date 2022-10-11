wrestling
NJPW Announces World TV Championship Tournament Competitors & Bracket
– NJPW has announced the full tournament field and brackets for the World TV Championship Tournament. The first opening-round matchup will take place on October 14 at Korakuen hall. Here are the other opening-round matchups:
* David Finlay vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru – October 14, Korakuen Hall
* Alex Zayne vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – October 15, Korakuen Hall
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jeff Cobb – October 15, Korakuen Hall
* Aaron Henare vs. EVIL – October 15, Korakuen Hall
* SANADA vs. TAICHI – October 16, Korakuen Hall
* Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA – October 16, Korakuen Hall
* Ren Narita vs. Tomohiro Ishii – October 26, Korakuen Hall
* Toru Yano vs. The Great-O-Khan – October 26, Korakuen Hall
All matches for the title will have a fifteen-minute time limit. The NJPW World TV Championship tournament will conclude at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. The semifinals will be held next month at Battle Autumn 2022 in Osaka, Japan.
【『NJPW WORLD認定TV王座決定トーナメント』1回戦のカードが決定！】
エントリーは全16選手！
11.5大阪で準決勝2試合！決勝戦は来年の1.4東京ドームで実現!!
詳細はhttps://t.co/tcKYDqsFRG#njautumn #njpw pic.twitter.com/sNiwhICoK9
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) October 11, 2022