NJPW Announces Next Year’s Wrestle Kingdom Event

July 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially announced next year’s Wrestle Kingdom 18 event, which happens January 4 in the Tokyo Dome. The company has also revealed a logo for the event.

