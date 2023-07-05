wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Next Year’s Wrestle Kingdom Event
July 5, 2023 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially announced next year’s Wrestle Kingdom 18 event, which happens January 4 in the Tokyo Dome. The company has also revealed a logo for the event.
【特報！】
2024年1月4日（木）東京ドーム
『WRESTLE KINGDOM 18 in TOKYO DOME』の開催が決定！
詳細は後日発表となります！#njwk18 #WRESTLEKINGDOM18 pic.twitter.com/8u0dS174qA
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) July 5, 2023
【特報】
2024年1月4日（木）東京ドーム 『WRESTLE KINGDOM 18 in TOKYO DOME』の開催が決定！
詳細は後日発表となります！ #njwk18 #WRESTLEKINGDOM18 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/yXIZfPDXa6
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 5, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Wasn’t Surprised by the Fan Reaction to CM Punk in Toronto
- Arn Anderson Recalls Fan Trying To Shoot Jake Roberts, Ole & Himself Both Getting Stabbed
- Eric Bischoff On Where AEW Collision Ratings Will Stabilize, AEW Changing Up Their Promos
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His and Sabu’s 2006 Drug Arrest