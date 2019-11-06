wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Wrestlers For 2019 World Tag League
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the wrestlers that will participate in this year’s World Tag League. Over three weeks, sixteen teams will compete in a single-block tournament. A win is two points, a draw is one point and a loss awards no points. It begins on November 16 and ends on December 8. When the tournament is over, the top two teams fight to win the trophy and a shot at the IWGP tag team titles at Wrestle Kingdom 14.
* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (IWGP Tag Team Champions)
* David Finlay and Juice Robinson
* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana
* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi
* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima
* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma
* EVIL and SANADA
* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible
* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale
* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi
* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI
* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks
* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare
* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls
The first show happens at Chichibunomiya Memorial Gymnasium in Kanagawa. Here are the matches:
* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI v. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare v. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma
* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer v. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale
* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata v. KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima v. Shingo Takagi and El Terrible
* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana v. Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls
* David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks
