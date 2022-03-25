NJPW On AXS Rating Holds Even, Viewership Hits Best Point Since Premiere

NJPW on AXS saw its rating hold even this week, while the overall audience hit the second-highest point for the show’s current run. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 84,000 viewers. Those numbers are steady with and up a massive 86.7% from the previous week’s 0.01 demo rating and 45,000 viewers.

The audience for the show was the best since the series premiere on January 20th, which brought in 88,000 viewers. The demo rating, meanwhile, marks the fourth week in a row that the show has garnered a 0.01.

As noted in the Impact ratings report, the NCAA tournament had far less programming slots this week compared to last week which likely helped the wrestling shows. NJPW is now averaging a 0.016 demo rating and 65,000 viewers since it premiered in January.