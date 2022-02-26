NJPW AXS Ratings Even, Viewership Slips to Low Point

This week’s NJPW on AXS TV held its ratings steady with the status quo, while the audience slipped to a low for the series to date. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that last night’s show, the final week of classic episodes before new first-run episodes begin airing, scored a 0.02 demo rating and 53,000 viewers.

Those numbers are even with and down 30.2% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 76,000 viewers. The viewership marks the low point for the series to date, though the demo rating is right in line with the average for the show.

NJPW on ASX TV has averaged a 0.02 demo rating and 67,000 viewers since it began airing on January 20th.