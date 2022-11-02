NJPW Battle Autumn Night 14 Results: United Empire Battles LIJ

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fourteen of their Battle Autumn tour at Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita

* Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa

* Ren Narita & David Finlay def. Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe

* Alex Zayne, Toru Yano, & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Gideon Gray, Great-O-Khan, & Jeff Cobb

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr def. Dick Togo & EVIL

* Jado, Master Wato, & Hikuleo def. Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, & KENTA

* SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi def. DOUKI & El Desperado

* Titan, BUSHI, & Tetsuya Naito def. Francesco Akira, TJP, & Aaron Henare