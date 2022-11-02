wrestling / News
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 14 Results: United Empire Battles LIJ
November 2, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fourteen of their Battle Autumn tour at Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita
* Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa
* Ren Narita & David Finlay def. Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe
* Alex Zayne, Toru Yano, & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Gideon Gray, Great-O-Khan, & Jeff Cobb
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr def. Dick Togo & EVIL
* Jado, Master Wato, & Hikuleo def. Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, & KENTA
* SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi def. DOUKI & El Desperado
* Titan, BUSHI, & Tetsuya Naito def. Francesco Akira, TJP, & Aaron Henare