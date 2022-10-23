NJPW Battle Autumn Night 8 Results: House of Torture Defend Six-Man Tag Titles, More

NJPW held the latest night of their Battle Autumn tour on Sunday morning, with the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Aomori, Japan show, which aired on NJPW World, below per Fightful:

* DOUKI defeated Kosei Fujita

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Saber Jr. defeated Alex Zayne & Yuto Nakashima

* Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb defeated Ryohei Oiwa, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano

* Hiroki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated David Finlay, Ren Narita & Tiger Mask

* El Desperado, Taichi & TAKA ichinoku) defeated Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori

* Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA defeated Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma

* BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & Titan defeated Francesco Akira, Gideon Gray & TJP

* NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: House Of Torture defeated Hikuleo, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi