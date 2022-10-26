NJPW Battle Autumn Night Nine Results: The Great Muta Appears, TV Title Tournament Continues

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of its Battle Autumn tour, which included a surprise appearance from the Great Muta. Muta helped Toru Yano advance in the TV title tournament by misting Great-O-Khan. Ren Narita also advanced by pinning Tomohiro Ishii. The event was held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. DOUKI was forced to miss the event due to a fever. Here are results, via Fightful:

* United Empire (Gideon Grey & Aaron Henare) def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima

* Alex Zayne, Tiger Mask & David Finlay def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Hikuleo & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo & EVIL)

* BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado& Taichi)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Togi Makabe & Master Wato

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, TJP & Francesco Akira) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Titan)

* NJPW World TV Championship Tournament: Toru Yano def. Great-O-Khan

* NJPW World TV Championship Tournament: Ren Narita def. Tomohiro Ishii