NJPW Battle Autumn Night Nine Results: The Great Muta Appears, TV Title Tournament Continues
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of its Battle Autumn tour, which included a surprise appearance from the Great Muta. Muta helped Toru Yano advance in the TV title tournament by misting Great-O-Khan. Ren Narita also advanced by pinning Tomohiro Ishii. The event was held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. DOUKI was forced to miss the event due to a fever. Here are results, via Fightful:
* United Empire (Gideon Grey & Aaron Henare) def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima
* Alex Zayne, Tiger Mask & David Finlay def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.)
* Hikuleo & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo & EVIL)
* BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado& Taichi)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Togi Makabe & Master Wato
* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, TJP & Francesco Akira) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Titan)
* NJPW World TV Championship Tournament: Toru Yano def. Great-O-Khan
* NJPW World TV Championship Tournament: Ren Narita def. Tomohiro Ishii
Holy shit The Great Muta just turned up and misted O-Khan pic.twitter.com/CZggSeHN8l
— Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) October 26, 2022
ムタ
降臨😲😲😲#samuraitv#njautumn pic.twitter.com/We1W2ZYSxd
— こばまさ (@kobamasa_1) October 26, 2022
ぎょえぇぇぇーーーー！！！ウソでしょーーーー？！最高すぎんだけど！！！！ムターーーー！！😭😭😭
#njautumn pic.twitter.com/lIcRURggNk
— ねこぢる (@nekojiru_njpw) October 26, 2022
【10.26後楽園大会・第7試合】
突如場内が暗転……そこに現れたのはまさかのグレート・ムタ！
オーカーンに毒霧をお見舞いし矢野の勝利をアシスト！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/FW9Q9JpSsE#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/NiFMvFojGu
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) October 26, 2022
NARITA won#njautumn pic.twitter.com/VDkq6sdade
— なかわんくま/nakawankuma/ (@nakawankuma) October 26, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁(10/26)を公開‼️
＼
『NJPW WORLD認定TV王座決定トーナメント』1回戦‼️
場内大熱狂‼️凄まじい肉弾戦💥
最後まで立っているのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @rennarita_njpw × 石井智宏
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/sBbN9tZm8P
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 26, 2022
Great Muta 🤝 @YTR_CHAOS
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/fqs6aIYr5G
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 26, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁後楽園大会‼️
＼
BUSHIとアキラ、両者フルスロットルの攻防を展開💥11/5のタイトルマッチを前に早くも火花を散らす🔥
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/dkUDK0NiCR
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 26, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁後楽園大会‼️
＼
来年1/4に対戦の決まっているヒロムとワトがスピーディーな攻防を展開💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × LIJ👁🗨
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/QXmXJ7eXO1
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 26, 2022
.@taichi0319 🆚 @KENTAG2S "🔥🔥🔥"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/I30vRFLOj2
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 26, 2022
