NJPW Battle Autumn Night Six Results 10.21.22: 10-Man Tag Main Event, More
October 21, 2022 | Posted by
The sixth night of the NJPW Battle Autumn tour took place on Friday, with a big ten-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* DOUKI def. Yuto Nakashima
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Ryohei Oiwa
* El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe
* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Taichi & TAKA Michinoku
* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano def. Ren Narita & Tomoaki Honma
* Alex Zayne, David Finlay & Master Wato def. Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori
* Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi
* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito & Titan def. Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & TJP
