NJPW Battle Autumn Night Six Results 10.21.22: 10-Man Tag Main Event, More

The sixth night of the NJPW Battle Autumn tour took place on Friday, with a big ten-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* DOUKI def. Yuto Nakashima

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Ryohei Oiwa

* El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Taichi & TAKA Michinoku

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano def. Ren Narita & Tomoaki Honma

* Alex Zayne, David Finlay & Master Wato def. Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori

* Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito & Titan def. Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & TJP