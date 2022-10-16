wrestling / News
NJPW Battle Autumn Night Three Results: World TV Title Tournament Continues, More
The third night of NJPW Battle Autumn took place on Sunday morning, with two more stars advancing in the World Television Championship Tournament and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on NJPW World, below per Fightful:
* Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita
* YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii def. Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb
* Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL def. Jado, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hikuleo & Hiroyoshi Tenzan
* Ren Narita, Alex Zayne, Master Wato, Tiger Mask & David Finlay def. TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo
* Tetsuya Naito, Titan & BUSHI def. Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb & Francesco Akira
* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament Match: KENTA def. Hirooki Goto
* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament Match: SANADA def. Taichi
.@AlexZayneSauce "MICHINOKU Driver Ⅱ"
Watch Free https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/iF1DT26Sc0
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 16, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁
＼
来年1/4に闘う、石森とヒロムがリング内外で激しくぶつかり合う🔥
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × BULLET CLUB💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/rovveBp8SW
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 16, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁
＼
IWGPジュニアタッグ王者組のTJPとアキラが見事なコンビプレーを王者の強さを見せる💥
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × UNITED EMPIRE 👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/YLSjnWHR5j
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 16, 2022
.@510njpw "Lariat"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/3lmBnAyvEm
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 16, 2022
.@taichi0319 "Dangerous Backdrop"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/oTL3UZ8ZAq
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Dakota Kai On How Her WWE Return Came Together, Which NXT Star She Wants To Join Damage CTRL
- MJF On If He Ever Thinks About Wrestling at WrestleMania, His Relationship with Paul Heyman
- Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Next Week’s Dynamite
- Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl and Those Suspended