NJPW Battle Autumn Night Three Results: World TV Title Tournament Continues, More

The third night of NJPW Battle Autumn took place on Sunday morning, with two more stars advancing in the World Television Championship Tournament and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on NJPW World, below per Fightful:

* Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

* YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii def. Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb

* Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL def. Jado, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hikuleo & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Ren Narita, Alex Zayne, Master Wato, Tiger Mask & David Finlay def. TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

* Tetsuya Naito, Titan & BUSHI def. Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb & Francesco Akira

* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament Match: KENTA def. Hirooki Goto

* NJPW World Television Championship Tournament Match: SANADA def. Taichi