Next Year’s NJPW Battle in the Valley Set for January

October 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Battle in the Valley logo Image Source: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the 2025 edition of Battle in the Valley will happen on January 11. It takes place at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. This will be New Japan’s first US show of the year.

