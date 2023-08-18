wrestling / News
NJPW’s Battle In The Valley Full Episode Now Available
August 18, 2023 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the full episode of their Battle In The Valley event from earlier this year where KAIRI faced off with Mercedes Mone. You can see the recording of the show below.
