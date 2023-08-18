wrestling / News

NJPW’s Battle In The Valley Full Episode Now Available

August 18, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
NJPW Battle In the Valley Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the full episode of their Battle In The Valley event from earlier this year where KAIRI faced off with Mercedes Mone. You can see the recording of the show below.

