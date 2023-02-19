wrestling / News
NJPW Battle in the Valley Pre-Show Now Online
February 18, 2023 | Posted by
The pre-show for NJPW Battle of the Valley is now online, with the actual show happening right now on FITE TV. The pre-show features Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos and David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Calls Ariel Helwani a ‘Fraud’ After Smackdown Appearance, Helwani Responds
- Note On Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract Status, Interest From WWE
- Jey Uso Sparks Speculation Ahead of Elimination Chamber With New Social Media Pic
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince McMahon Wanted To Give Dusty Rhodes the Hulk Hogan Treatment