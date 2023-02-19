wrestling / News

NJPW Battle in the Valley Pre-Show Now Online

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Battle In The Valley Image Credit: NJPW

The pre-show for NJPW Battle of the Valley is now online, with the actual show happening right now on FITE TV. The pre-show features Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos and David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish.

