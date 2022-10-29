NJPW Battle In The Valley Set For San Jose In February 2023

NJPW will host its first major international event of 2023 in San Jose with Battle In the Valley. The company announced on Friday that the event will take place on February 18th from the San Jose Civic. No matches have yet been announced.

The full announcement reads:

Battle in the Valley hits San Jose February 18!

NJPW returns to the Valley next February

The first major international event for NJPW in 2023 is official!

During Rumble on 44th Street it was announced that Battle in the Valley will hit the San Jose Civic on Saturday Febraury 18, 2023. In 2021, Battle in the Valley saw the debut of JONAH in NJPW and Will Ospreay taking on Ren Narita before confronting Kazuchika Okada after his own match with Buddy Matthews. After 15 months, what will the second Battle in the Valley bring this February?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday November 4 at 10AM PST. But you can jump the line! Sign up for the pre-sale to get your hands on tickets from November 2!