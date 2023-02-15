NJPW Battle in the Valley Shifts to Earlier Door Time

NJPW is opening the doors to Battle in the Valley a little bit earlier in order to get fans seated in time for the matches. The company announced on Tuesday that the doors will now open at 5:30 with the kickoff matches starting at 6:20, as you can see below:

Important: change to San Jose door time February 18

On February 18, one of the most hotly anticipated events in the history of NJPW in the USA sees Battle in the Valley in the sold out San Jose Civic center!

In order for fans to fully enjoy the night’s matches, including our two kick off bouts, the opening time Saturday night has been moved to 5:30PM. We recommend fans take advantage of the extra time to get in early for all the action!

The kickoff matches begin at 6:20 and will air free on YouTube and FITE!