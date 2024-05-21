NJPW Best of Super Juniors 31 Night Seven Results 5.21.24: TJP, El Desperado & More In Action

Night seven of NJPW Best of Super Juniors 31 took place on Tuesday, with TJP in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Hyogo, Japan show, which aired on NJPW World, per Fightful:

* Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi def. Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima

* SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku

* KUSHIDA, Ninja Mack & Dragon Dia def. Drilla Moloney, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: TJP (2-4, 4 points) def. Kosei Fujita (2-4, 4 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: Clark Connors (4-2, 8 points) def. BUSHI (2-4, 4 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: HAYATA (3-3, 6 points) def. Blake Christian (4-2, 8 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: Titan (4-2, 8 points) def. Kevin Knight (3-3, 6 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: El Desperado (4-2, 8 points) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-4, 4 points)