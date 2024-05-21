wrestling / News
NJPW Best of Super Juniors 31 Night Seven Results 5.21.24: TJP, El Desperado & More In Action
Night seven of NJPW Best of Super Juniors 31 took place on Tuesday, with TJP in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Hyogo, Japan show, which aired on NJPW World, per Fightful:
* Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi def. Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima
* SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku
* KUSHIDA, Ninja Mack & Dragon Dia def. Drilla Moloney, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: TJP (2-4, 4 points) def. Kosei Fujita (2-4, 4 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: Clark Connors (4-2, 8 points) def. BUSHI (2-4, 4 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: HAYATA (3-3, 6 points) def. Blake Christian (4-2, 8 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: Titan (4-2, 8 points) def. Kevin Knight (3-3, 6 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: El Desperado (4-2, 8 points) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-4, 4 points)
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31』Aブロック公式戦‼️
徐々に調子を上げてきたデスペラードに立ちはだかるは元同門金丸‼️果たして勝つのは…⁉️
🆚 @ElDesperado5 × @kmaru0923#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/H9QedLPc7N
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 21, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31』Aブロック公式戦‼️
他団体王者同士の一戦‼️団体の威信をかけ、勝ち星を得るのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @_BlakeChristian × HAYATA#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/77WerY8Fel
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 21, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31』Aブロック公式戦‼️
Aブロック最下位のTJP、この状況から巻き返しリーグ突破となるか⁉️
🆚 @MegaTJP × @njpw_Fujita#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/UAlxCYxl73
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase on If He Trusted Vince McMahon in Contract Signings, WWE Payoffs
- Booker T Weighs in on Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul at King & Queen Of the Ring
- TKO’s Mark Shapiro Confirms Plans To Expand WWE Events In Saudi Arabia
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working With Randy Savage, Positives Of WCW-NJPW Relationship