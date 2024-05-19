wrestling / News

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 31 Night Six Results: El Desperado Battles Blake Christian, More

May 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 31 Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW held night six of their Best of Super Juniors 31 tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Aichi, Japan show, which aired on NJPW World, per Fightful:

* B Block Match: Drilla Moloney (3-2, 6 points) def. Francesco Akira (2-3, 4 points)

* A Block Match: BUSHI (2-3, 4 points) def. Kosei Fujita (2-3, 4 points)

* B Block Match: DOUKI (3-2, 6 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-5, 0 points)

* A Block Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-3, 4 points) def. Kevin Knight (3-2, 6 points)

* B Block Match: KUSHIDA (4-1, 8 points) def. Taiji Ishimori (3-2, 6 points)

* A Block Match: Clark Connors (3-2, 6 points) def. Titan (3-2, 6 points)

* B Block Match: Hiromu Takahashi (3-2, 6 points) def. Ninja Mack (2-3, 4 points)

* A Block Match: TJP (1-4, 2 points) def. HAYATA (2-3, 4 points)

* B Block Match: Robbie Eagles (3-2, 6 points) def. SHO (2-3, 4 points)

* A Block Match: El Desperado (3-2, 6 points) def. Blake Christian (4-1, 8 points)

NJPW Best of The Super Juniors, Jeremy Thomas

