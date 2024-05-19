NJPW Best Of Super Juniors 31 Standings Following Night Six

Night six of NJPW Best Of Super Juniors 31 is in the books, and the standings four the tournament have been updated. You can see the standings from the tournament below (per Fightful, and see the results of night six here.

A Block

* Blake Christian (4-1, 8 points)

* Titan (3-2, 6 points)

* Kevin Knight (3-2, 6 points)

* El Desperado (3-2, 6 points)

* Clark Connors (3-2, 6 points)

* Kosei Fujita (2-3, 4 points)

* HAYATA (2-3, 4 points)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-3, 4 points)

* BUSHI (2-3, 4 points)

* TJP (1-4, 2 points)

B Block

* KUSHIDA (4-1, 8 points)

* Taiji Ishimori (3-2, 6 points)

* Robbie Eagles (3-2, 6 points)

* Hiromu Takahashi (3-2, 6 points)

* DOUKI (3-2, 6 points)

* Drilla Moloney (3-2, 6 points)

* SHO (2-3, 4 points)

* Ninja Mack (2-3, 4 points)

* Francesco Akira (2-3, 4 points)

* Dragon Dia (0-5, 0 points)