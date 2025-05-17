– NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 32 continued today at the Yoyogi National Stadium 2nd Gymnasium in Shibuya, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,857 people. Below are some results from New Japan’s website:

* Best of the Super Juniors A Block: Master Wato (4) defeated Ninja Mack (2).

* Best of the Super Juniors B Block: Ryusuke Taguchi (6) defeated YOH (2).

* Best of the Super Juniors A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4) defeated Francesco Akira (4).

* Best of the Super Juniors B Block: SHO (4) defeated Robbie Eagles (4).

* Best of the Super Juniors A Block: Clark Connors (4) defeated Robbie X (4).

* Best of the Super Juniors B Block: Titán (6) defeated Taiji Ishimori (2).

* Best of the Super Juniors A Block: KUSHIDA (4) defeated Kosei Fujita (6).

* Best of the Super Juniors B Block: Kevin Knight (2) defeated Nick Wayne (6).

* Best of the Super Juniors A Block: Dragon Dia (6) defeated Hiromu Takahashi (2).

* Best of the Super Juniors B Block: El Desperado (4) defeated MAO (4).