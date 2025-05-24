– NJPW continued the Best of the Super Jr. 32 tournament earlier today at the Arcrea Himeji in Himeji-city, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,136 people. Below are some results from New Japan’s website:

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Clark Connors [8] beat Ninja Mack [4]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: SHO [6] beat Titan [6]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Francesco Akira [8] beat Robbie X [6]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: MAO [8] beat Robbie Eagles [6]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Kosei Fujita [8] beat Dragon Dia [6]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: Taiji Ishimori [8] defeated Kevin Knight [6]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Hiromu Takahashi [8] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [6]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: YOH [8] defeated Nick Wayne [8]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Master Wato [10] defeated KUSHIDA [6]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: El Desperado [8] defeated Ryusuke Taguchi [6]

Highlights and backstage interviews from today’s NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 32 event are also available below:











