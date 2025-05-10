– NJPW kicked of the Best of the Super Juniors 32 tournament earlier today in Chiba, Japan at the YohaS arena HONNO ni, KANDO wo. The event had an announced attendance of 1,000 people. AEW’s Nick Wayne won his first match, earning two points by beating SHO. Also, Hiromu Takahashi faced KUSHIDA. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* The Bullet Club War Dogs (Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori) beat Katsuya Murashima & Ninja Mack

* Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Kevin Knight beat MAO, Shoma Kato & Tiger Mask

* Toru Yano & YOH beat TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Robbie Eagles)

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: Nick Wayne [2] beat SHO [0]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Dragon Dia [2] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Kosei Fujita [2] defeated Francesco Akira [0]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Hiromu Takahashi [2] defeated KUSHIDA [0]

* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: El Desperado [2] defeated Titan [0]