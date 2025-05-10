wrestling / News
NJPW Best of The Super Junior 32 Night One Results 5.10.25: KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu, Nick Wayne Wins
– NJPW kicked of the Best of the Super Juniors 32 tournament earlier today in Chiba, Japan at the YohaS arena HONNO ni, KANDO wo. The event had an announced attendance of 1,000 people. AEW’s Nick Wayne won his first match, earning two points by beating SHO. Also, Hiromu Takahashi faced KUSHIDA. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:
* The Bullet Club War Dogs (Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori) beat Katsuya Murashima & Ninja Mack
* Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Kevin Knight beat MAO, Shoma Kato & Tiger Mask
* Toru Yano & YOH beat TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Robbie Eagles)
* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: Nick Wayne [2] beat SHO [0]
* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Dragon Dia [2] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]
* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Kosei Fujita [2] defeated Francesco Akira [0]
* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Hiromu Takahashi [2] defeated KUSHIDA [0]
* Best of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: El Desperado [2] defeated Titan [0]
.@njpw_Fujita “German Suplex Hold”
pic.twitter.com/hje5GQDyAg
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 10, 2025
.@francescoakira “German Suplex Hold”
pic.twitter.com/RCD63RdfrC
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 10, 2025
.@njpw_Fujita “Thrill Ride”
pic.twitter.com/GxG21YNvGn
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 10, 2025
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.32 開幕戦千葉大会‼️#BOSJ32 Aブロック公式戦‼️
無所属となったヒロムの初戦、昨年の開幕戦で敗北しているヒロムがリベンジなるか
🆚 KUSHIDA × @TIMEBOMB1105#njpwworld で配信中📡
pic.twitter.com/Mycpvqh1B2
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 10, 2025
KUSHIDA “Tijera”
pic.twitter.com/4tMy6Gp6bl
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 10, 2025
.@Titan_cmll “Tope Suicida”
pic.twitter.com/E9lYLdej8I
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 10, 2025
.@thenickwayne “High Kick→Prodigy Plex”
pic.twitter.com/ep40mAOB9X
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 10, 2025
