NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 32 Night Two Results: YOH vs. Robbie Eagles, More
NJPW held the second night of its Best Of The Super Junior 32 tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Iwanuma show below, per Fightful:
* Francesco Akira & Jakob Austin Young def. Dragon Dia & Katsuya Murashima
* Daiki Nagai & Nick Wayne def. El Desperado & Shoma Kato
* Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi def. Hartley Jackson & Kosei Fujita
* Best Of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Ninja Mack [2] def. Robbie X [0]
* Best Of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: MAO [2] def. Kevin Knight [0]
* Best Of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Clark Connors [2] def. Master Wato (0)
* Best Of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: Robbie Eagles [2] def. YOH [0]
* Best Of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: Ryusuke Taguchi [2] def. Taiji Ishimori (0)
Super Ninja Special 🥷 🥷 🥷
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/55hGlm2yMi #NJPW #njpwworld #BOSJ33 #ninjamack #kamikazeninja #ninjaspecial #njpwninja pic.twitter.com/srP3t6zNeI
— Ninja Mack (@NinjaMack1) May 11, 2025
.@ClarkConnors "Sit Down Powerbomb"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52 #NJPW #njpwworld #BOSJ32 pic.twitter.com/Od8jefcU9a
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 11, 2025
A preview of May.14 #BOSJ32 B Block Tournament Match@ElDesperado5 🆚 @thenickwayne
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #BOSJ32 pic.twitter.com/NVwUf7Zygl
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 11, 2025
