NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 32 Night Two Results: YOH vs. Robbie Eagles, More

NJPW held the second night of its Best Of The Super Junior 32 tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Iwanuma show below, per Fightful:

* Francesco Akira & Jakob Austin Young def. Dragon Dia & Katsuya Murashima

* Daiki Nagai & Nick Wayne def. El Desperado & Shoma Kato

* Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi def. Hartley Jackson & Kosei Fujita

* Best Of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Ninja Mack [2] def. Robbie X [0]

* Best Of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: MAO [2] def. Kevin Knight [0]

* Best Of The Super Junior 32 Block A Match: Clark Connors [2] def. Master Wato (0)

* Best Of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: Robbie Eagles [2] def. YOH [0]

* Best Of The Super Junior 32 Block B Match: Ryusuke Taguchi [2] def. Taiji Ishimori (0)