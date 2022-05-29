NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Night 11 Results: Robbie Eagles Battles El Desperado In Main Event, More

May 29, 2022 | Posted by

NJPW held night 11 of their 2022 Best Of The Super Juniors tournament on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below, per Fightful:

* Battle of Super Juniors B Block: Master Wato (6) def. El Lindaman (8)

* Battle of Super Juniors B Block: Titan (6) def. DOUKI (6)

* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: YOH (8) def. Alex Zayne (8)

* Battle of Super Juniors B Block: TJP (8) def. BUSHI (6)

* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Hiromu Takahashi (10) def. Clark Connors (6)

* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Ryusuke Taguchi (6) def. Ace Austin (10)

* Battle of Super Juniors B Block: El Phantasmo (12) def. Wheeler Yuta (8)

* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) def. SHO (8)

* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Taiji Ishimori (12) def. Francesco Akira (6)

* Battle of Super Juniors B Block: Robbie Eagles (10) def. El Desperado (10)