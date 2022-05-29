wrestling / News
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Night 11 Results: Robbie Eagles Battles El Desperado In Main Event, More
NJPW held night 11 of their 2022 Best Of The Super Juniors tournament on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below, per Fightful:
* Battle of Super Juniors B Block: Master Wato (6) def. El Lindaman (8)
* Battle of Super Juniors B Block: Titan (6) def. DOUKI (6)
* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: YOH (8) def. Alex Zayne (8)
* Battle of Super Juniors B Block: TJP (8) def. BUSHI (6)
* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Hiromu Takahashi (10) def. Clark Connors (6)
* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Ryusuke Taguchi (6) def. Ace Austin (10)
* Battle of Super Juniors B Block: El Phantasmo (12) def. Wheeler Yuta (8)
* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) def. SHO (8)
* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Taiji Ishimori (12) def. Francesco Akira (6)
* Battle of Super Juniors B Block: Robbie Eagles (10) def. El Desperado (10)
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆大田区大会‼️
＼
YOHがアレックス・ゼインの膝を集中砲火🔥
決勝進出に望みをかけたこの一戦、果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @AlexZayneSauce × YOH
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/qc2miVol3e
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 29, 2022
.@ClarkConnors "Spear"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/35XzJH4Asl
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 29, 2022
.@The_Ace_Austin "Card Scratch🍑"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/uWixU0HkCr
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 29, 2022
.@kmaru0923 "Moonsault Press"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/L1mhF83VY2
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 29, 2022
.@taiji_ishimori "la mystica Bone Lock"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ToSY4qFU6x
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 29, 2022
.@Titan_cmll "Diving Foot Stomp"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/wIxr9nGFVk
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 29, 2022
