wrestling / News

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Standings After Night One

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Image Credit: NJPW

This year’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors kicked off, and the standings are updated after night one. As noted, the tournament began Sunday morning and you can see the night one standings below:

A Block
Ace Austin (1-0, 2 points)
Alex Zayne (1-0, 2 points)
Francesco Akira (1-0, 2 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (1-0, 2 points)
Taiji Ishimori (1-0, 2 points)
Clark Connors (0-1, 0 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (0-1, 0 points)
SHO (0-1, 0 points)
YOH (0-1, 0 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-1, 0 points)

B Block
Master Wato (0-0, 0 points)
Robbie Eagles (0-0, 0 points)
BUSHI (0-0, 0 points)
DOUKI (0-0, 0 points)
El Desperado (0-0, 0 points)
El Phantasmo (0-0, 0 points)
Titan (0-0, 0 points)
TJP (0-0, 0 points)
Wheeler Yuta (0-0, 0 points)
El Lindaman (0-0, 0 points)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Best of The Super Juniors, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading