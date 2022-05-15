wrestling / News
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Standings After Night One
This year’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors kicked off, and the standings are updated after night one. As noted, the tournament began Sunday morning and you can see the night one standings below:
A Block
Ace Austin (1-0, 2 points)
Alex Zayne (1-0, 2 points)
Francesco Akira (1-0, 2 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (1-0, 2 points)
Taiji Ishimori (1-0, 2 points)
Clark Connors (0-1, 0 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (0-1, 0 points)
SHO (0-1, 0 points)
YOH (0-1, 0 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-1, 0 points)
B Block
Master Wato (0-0, 0 points)
Robbie Eagles (0-0, 0 points)
BUSHI (0-0, 0 points)
DOUKI (0-0, 0 points)
El Desperado (0-0, 0 points)
El Phantasmo (0-0, 0 points)
Titan (0-0, 0 points)
TJP (0-0, 0 points)
Wheeler Yuta (0-0, 0 points)
El Lindaman (0-0, 0 points)
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Remembers Almost Getting Knocked Out By A Fountain Drink At WWF Event
- Update On Recent Producer Tryouts In WWE, Note On Match Nixed From Main Event
- Chris Jericho on Rejected Idea for CM Punk Feud, Vince McMahon Only Wanting Their WM 28 Match to Run 2 Minutes
- Jim Ross On Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance In WCW, Why It’s One Of The Most Underrated Factions Ever