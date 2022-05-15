NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Standings After Night One

This year’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors kicked off, and the standings are updated after night one. As noted, the tournament began Sunday morning and you can see the night one standings below:

A Block

Ace Austin (1-0, 2 points)

Alex Zayne (1-0, 2 points)

Francesco Akira (1-0, 2 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (1-0, 2 points)

Taiji Ishimori (1-0, 2 points)

Clark Connors (0-1, 0 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (0-1, 0 points)

SHO (0-1, 0 points)

YOH (0-1, 0 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-1, 0 points)

B Block

Master Wato (0-0, 0 points)

Robbie Eagles (0-0, 0 points)

BUSHI (0-0, 0 points)

DOUKI (0-0, 0 points)

El Desperado (0-0, 0 points)

El Phantasmo (0-0, 0 points)

Titan (0-0, 0 points)

TJP (0-0, 0 points)

Wheeler Yuta (0-0, 0 points)

El Lindaman (0-0, 0 points)