wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 Night 5 Results: YOH vs. El Desperado
NJPW held night five of their Best of the Super Juniors 30 tour today at Sendai Sun Plaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via NJPW1972.com:
* A Block: Hiromu Takahashi (3-2, 6 pts) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (0-5, 0 pts)
* B Block: Kevin Knight (2-3, 4 pts) def. BUSHI (0-5, 0 pts)
* A Block: TJP (3-2, 6 pts) def. SHO (1-4, 2 pts)
* B Block: Clark Connors (3-2, 6 pts) def. Francesco Akira (3-2, 6 pts)
* A Block: DOUKI (2-3, 4 pts) def. Lio Rush (4-1, 8 pts)
* B Block: Robbie Eagles (4-1, 8 pts) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-3, 4 pts)
* A Block: Mike Bailey (4-1, 8 pts) def. Titan (3-2, 6 pts)
* B Block: Master Wato (3-2, 6 pts) def. Dan Moloney (2-3, 4 pts)
* A Block: Taiji Ishimori (4-1, 8 pts) def. KUSHIDA (1-4, 2 pts)
* B Block: YOH (3-2, 6 pts) def. El Desperado (3-2, 6 pts)
