NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 Results 5.16.23: Lio Rush Faces Taiji Ishimori
– The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 tournament continued today at the Akita Prefectural Budokan in Akita, Japan. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:
* B Block: YOH (2-2, 4 pts) beat Clark Connors (2-2, 4 pts) at 6:44. After the match, Connors attacked YOH.
* A Block: Titan (3-1, 6 pts) beat Ryusuke Taguchi (0-4, 0 pts) at 9:21.
* B Block: Robbie Eagles (3-1, 6 pts) beat BUSHI (0-4, 0 pts) at 9:20.
* A Block: TJP (2-2, 4 pts) beat DOUKI (1-3, 2 pts) at 8:22.
* B Block: Francesco Akira (3-1, 6 pts) defeated Dan Moloney (2-2, 4 pts) at 8:27.
* A Block: KUSHIDA (1-3, 2 pts) beat Mike Bailey (3-1, 6 pts) at 9:26.
* B Block: El Desperado (3-1, 6 pts) beat Kevin Knight (1-3, 2 pts) at 8:24.
* A Block: Hiromu Takahashi (2-2, 4 pts) beat SHO (1-3, 2 pts) at 7:38.
* B Block: Master Wato (2-2, 4 pts) beat Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-2, 4 pts) at 9:38.
* A Block: Lio Rush (4-0, 8 pts) beat Taiji Ishimori (3-1, 6 pts) at 16:56.
You can also check out some highlight and backstage interview clips from today’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 event below:
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.30』秋田大会‼️
未だ未勝利のジュニアタッグ王者KUSHIDA‼️
負けなしのマイク・ベイリーから勝利することはできるか⁉️
🆚 Aブロック公式戦 KUSHIDA × @SpeedballBailey
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#BOSJ30 #njpw pic.twitter.com/PsRzLdKgi9
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 16, 2023
.@Jet2Flyy "Tope Con Giro"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#BOSJ30 #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/97Jf7cxyLp
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 16, 2023
.@Master_Wato "TSUTENKAKU German Suplex Hold"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#BOSJ30 #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/fH7pqsSFIW
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 16, 2023
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.30』(5/16)を公開‼️
ここまで負けなしの両者‼️
この試合の勝利し、トップに躍り出るのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 Aブロック公式戦 @IamLioRush × @taiji_ishimori
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#BOSJ30 #njpw pic.twitter.com/Ffw7Gl5pw2
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 16, 2023
