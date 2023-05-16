– The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 tournament continued today at the Akita Prefectural Budokan in Akita, Japan. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* B Block: YOH (2-2, 4 pts) beat Clark Connors (2-2, 4 pts) at 6:44. After the match, Connors attacked YOH.

* A Block: Titan (3-1, 6 pts) beat Ryusuke Taguchi (0-4, 0 pts) at 9:21.

* B Block: Robbie Eagles (3-1, 6 pts) beat BUSHI (0-4, 0 pts) at 9:20.

* A Block: TJP (2-2, 4 pts) beat DOUKI (1-3, 2 pts) at 8:22.

* B Block: Francesco Akira (3-1, 6 pts) defeated Dan Moloney (2-2, 4 pts) at 8:27.

* A Block: KUSHIDA (1-3, 2 pts) beat Mike Bailey (3-1, 6 pts) at 9:26.

* B Block: El Desperado (3-1, 6 pts) beat Kevin Knight (1-3, 2 pts) at 8:24.

* A Block: Hiromu Takahashi (2-2, 4 pts) beat SHO (1-3, 2 pts) at 7:38.

* B Block: Master Wato (2-2, 4 pts) beat Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-2, 4 pts) at 9:38.

* A Block: Lio Rush (4-0, 8 pts) beat Taiji Ishimori (3-1, 6 pts) at 16:56.

You can also check out some highlight and backstage interview clips from today’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 event below:











