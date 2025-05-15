NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 Night Three Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night four of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* B Block: Ryusuke Taguchi (2-1) def. SHO (1-2)

* A Block: Dragon Dia (2-1) def. Clark Connors (1-2)

* B Block: YOH (1-2) def. Kevin Knight (0-3)

* A Block: KUSHIDA (1-2) def. Ninja Mack (1-2)

* B Block: Nick Wayne (3-0) def. Robbie Eagles (2-1)

* A Block: Robbie X (2-1) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2)

* B Block: Titan (2-1) def. MAO (2-1)

* A Block: Kosei Fujita (3-0) def. Master Wato (1-2)

* B Block: Taiji Ishimori (1-2) def. El Desperado (1-2)

* A Block: Francesco Akira (2-1) def. Hiromu Takahashi (1-2)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

Kosei Fujita (3-0) 6 points

Dragon Dia (2-1) 4 points

Robbie X (2-1) 4 points

Francesco Akira (2-1) 4 points

Hiromu Takahashi (1-2) 2 points

Ninja Mack (1-1) 2 points

Clark Connors (1-2) 2 points

Master Wato (1-2) 2 points

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2) 2 points

KUSHIDA (1-2) 2 points

B Block:

Nick Wayne (3-0) 6 points

MAO (2-1) 4 points

Robbie Eagles (2-1) 4 points

Titan (2-1) 4 points

Ryusuke Taguchi (2-1) 4 points

El Desperado (1-2) 2 points

SHO (1-2) 2 points

YOH (1-2) 2 points

Taiji Ishimori (1-2) 2 points

Kevin Knight (0-3) 0 points