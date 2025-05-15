wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 Night Three Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night four of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:
* B Block: Ryusuke Taguchi (2-1) def. SHO (1-2)
* A Block: Dragon Dia (2-1) def. Clark Connors (1-2)
* B Block: YOH (1-2) def. Kevin Knight (0-3)
* A Block: KUSHIDA (1-2) def. Ninja Mack (1-2)
* B Block: Nick Wayne (3-0) def. Robbie Eagles (2-1)
* A Block: Robbie X (2-1) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2)
* B Block: Titan (2-1) def. MAO (2-1)
* A Block: Kosei Fujita (3-0) def. Master Wato (1-2)
* B Block: Taiji Ishimori (1-2) def. El Desperado (1-2)
* A Block: Francesco Akira (2-1) def. Hiromu Takahashi (1-2)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
Kosei Fujita (3-0) 6 points
Dragon Dia (2-1) 4 points
Robbie X (2-1) 4 points
Francesco Akira (2-1) 4 points
Hiromu Takahashi (1-2) 2 points
Ninja Mack (1-1) 2 points
Clark Connors (1-2) 2 points
Master Wato (1-2) 2 points
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2) 2 points
KUSHIDA (1-2) 2 points
B Block:
Nick Wayne (3-0) 6 points
MAO (2-1) 4 points
Robbie Eagles (2-1) 4 points
Titan (2-1) 4 points
Ryusuke Taguchi (2-1) 4 points
El Desperado (1-2) 2 points
SHO (1-2) 2 points
YOH (1-2) 2 points
Taiji Ishimori (1-2) 2 points
Kevin Knight (0-3) 0 points
