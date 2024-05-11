NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 1 Results: Titan vs. El Desperado and More

NJPW held night one of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Chiba Park General Gymnasium in Chiba, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Francesco Akira (1-0, 2 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: HAYATA (1-0, 2 points) def. BUSHI (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Ninja Mack (1-0, 2 points) def. Robbie Eagles (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Kosei Fujita (1-0, 2 points) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: SHO (1-0, 2 points) def. Drilla Moloney (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Blake Christian (1-0, 2 points) def. Clark Connors (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Taiji Ishimori (1-0, 2 points) def. DOUKI (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Kevin Knight (1-0, 2 points) def. TJP (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: KUSHIDA (1-0, 2 points) def. Hiromu Takahashi (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Titan (1-0, 2 points) def. El Desperado (0-1, 0 points)