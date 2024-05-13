NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 2 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night two of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Blake Christian (2-0, 4 points) def. Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Ninja Mack (2-0, 4 points) def. Francesco Akira (1-1, 2 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors (1-1, 2 points) def. HAYATA (1-1, 2 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 points) def. Drilla Moloney (0-2, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-1, 2 points) def. TJP (0-2, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-2, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Titan (2-0, 4 points) def. BUSHI (0-2, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: KUSHIDA (2-0, 4 points) def. SHO (1-1, 2 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: El Desperado (1-1, 2 points) def. Kosei Fujita (1-1, 2 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: DOUKI (1-1, 2 points) def. Hiromu Takahashi (0-2, 0 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block

Titan (2-0, 4 points)

Blake Christian (2-0, 4 points)

HAYATA (1-1, 2 points)

Kosei Fujita (1-1, 2 points)

Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 points)

El Desperado (1-1, 2 points)

Clark Connors (1-1, 2 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-1, 2 points)

TJP (0-2, 0 points)

BUSHI (0-2, 0 points)

B Block

Ninja Mack (2-0, 4 points)

KUSHIDA (2-0, 4 points)

Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 points)

SHO (1-1, 2 points)

Francesco Akira (1-1, 2 points)

Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 points)

DOUKI (1-1, 2 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (0-2, 0 points)

Dragon Dia (0-2, 0 points)

Drilla Moloney (0-2, 0 points)