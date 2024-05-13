wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 2 Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night two of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Blake Christian (2-0, 4 points) def. Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Ninja Mack (2-0, 4 points) def. Francesco Akira (1-1, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors (1-1, 2 points) def. HAYATA (1-1, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 points) def. Drilla Moloney (0-2, 0 points)
* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-1, 2 points) def. TJP (0-2, 0 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-2, 0 points)
* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Titan (2-0, 4 points) def. BUSHI (0-2, 0 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: KUSHIDA (2-0, 4 points) def. SHO (1-1, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ A Block: El Desperado (1-1, 2 points) def. Kosei Fujita (1-1, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: DOUKI (1-1, 2 points) def. Hiromu Takahashi (0-2, 0 points)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block
Titan (2-0, 4 points)
Blake Christian (2-0, 4 points)
HAYATA (1-1, 2 points)
Kosei Fujita (1-1, 2 points)
Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 points)
El Desperado (1-1, 2 points)
Clark Connors (1-1, 2 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-1, 2 points)
TJP (0-2, 0 points)
BUSHI (0-2, 0 points)
B Block
Ninja Mack (2-0, 4 points)
KUSHIDA (2-0, 4 points)
Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 points)
SHO (1-1, 2 points)
Francesco Akira (1-1, 2 points)
Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 points)
DOUKI (1-1, 2 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (0-2, 0 points)
Dragon Dia (0-2, 0 points)
Drilla Moloney (0-2, 0 points)
