NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 3 Results and Updated Standings

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tiger Mask & Yuto Nakashima def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita
* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Jado def. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Dick Togo & Gedo)
* Titan, Robbie Eagles & Wheeler Yuta def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku)
* BOSJ A Block: YOH def. Clark Connors
* BOSJ A Block: Ace Austin vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* BOSJ A Block: Alex Zayne def. SHO
* BOSJ A Block: Taiji Ishimori def. Ryusuke Taguchi
* BOSJ A Block: Hiromu Takahashi vs Francesco Akira

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

Ace Austin (2-0, 4 points)
Alex Zayne (2-0, 4 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (2-0, 4 points)
Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 points)
Francesco Akira (1-1, 2 points)
YOH (1-1, 2 points)
Clark Connors (0-2, 0 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-2, 0 points)
SHO (0-2, 0 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (0-2, 0 points)

B Block:

DOUKI (1-0, 2 points)
El Phantasmo (1-0, 2 points)
El Desperado (1-0, 2 points)
TJP (1-0, 2 points)
Robbie Eagles (1-0, 2 points)
Master Wato (0-1, 0 points)
BUSHI (0-1, 0 points)
Titan (0-1, 0 points)
Wheeler Yuta (0-1, 0 points)
El Lindaman (0-1, 0 points)

