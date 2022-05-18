NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 3 Results and Updated Standings

May 18, 2022 | Posted by

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tiger Mask & Yuto Nakashima def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Jado def. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Dick Togo & Gedo)

* Titan, Robbie Eagles & Wheeler Yuta def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku)

* BOSJ A Block: YOH def. Clark Connors

* BOSJ A Block: Ace Austin vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* BOSJ A Block: Alex Zayne def. SHO

* BOSJ A Block: Taiji Ishimori def. Ryusuke Taguchi

* BOSJ A Block: Hiromu Takahashi vs Francesco Akira

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

Ace Austin (2-0, 4 points)

Alex Zayne (2-0, 4 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (2-0, 4 points)

Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 points)

Francesco Akira (1-1, 2 points)

YOH (1-1, 2 points)

Clark Connors (0-2, 0 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-2, 0 points)

SHO (0-2, 0 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (0-2, 0 points)

B Block:

DOUKI (1-0, 2 points)

El Phantasmo (1-0, 2 points)

El Desperado (1-0, 2 points)

TJP (1-0, 2 points)

Robbie Eagles (1-0, 2 points)

Master Wato (0-1, 0 points)

BUSHI (0-1, 0 points)

Titan (0-1, 0 points)

Wheeler Yuta (0-1, 0 points)

El Lindaman (0-1, 0 points)