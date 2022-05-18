wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 3 Results and Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Tiger Mask & Yuto Nakashima def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita
* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Jado def. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Dick Togo & Gedo)
* Titan, Robbie Eagles & Wheeler Yuta def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku)
* BOSJ A Block: YOH def. Clark Connors
* BOSJ A Block: Ace Austin vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* BOSJ A Block: Alex Zayne def. SHO
* BOSJ A Block: Taiji Ishimori def. Ryusuke Taguchi
* BOSJ A Block: Hiromu Takahashi vs Francesco Akira
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆(5/18)を公開‼️
＼
BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 Aブロック公式戦‼️
一気に勝負をかけるアキラ🔥前年度優勝者ヒロムから勝利することはできるのか⁉️
🆚 @TIMEBOMB1105 × @francescoakira
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #BOSJ pic.twitter.com/5Y7asi46sE
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 18, 2022
.@taguchiryusuke "🍑🈲"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/cZsyLlM46c
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 18, 2022
.@AlexZayneSauce "Taco Driver"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/WBSrixqpHR
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 18, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆仙台大会‼️
＼
BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 Aブロック公式戦‼️
金丸の奇襲で試合スタート‼️XDivision王者のオースティンから勝利することはできるか⁉️
🆚 @The_Ace_Austin × @kmaru0923
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #BOSJ pic.twitter.com/HK6MFzp26a
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 18, 2022
.@RobbieEagles_ "Tope Suicida" & @Titan_cmll "La Quebrada"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/DXlojjoZOY
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 18, 2022
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
Ace Austin (2-0, 4 points)
Alex Zayne (2-0, 4 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (2-0, 4 points)
Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 points)
Francesco Akira (1-1, 2 points)
YOH (1-1, 2 points)
Clark Connors (0-2, 0 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-2, 0 points)
SHO (0-2, 0 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (0-2, 0 points)
B Block:
DOUKI (1-0, 2 points)
El Phantasmo (1-0, 2 points)
El Desperado (1-0, 2 points)
TJP (1-0, 2 points)
Robbie Eagles (1-0, 2 points)
Master Wato (0-1, 0 points)
BUSHI (0-1, 0 points)
Titan (0-1, 0 points)
Wheeler Yuta (0-1, 0 points)
El Lindaman (0-1, 0 points)
More Trending Stories
- Bayley, CM Punk, Matt Cardona & More React to Sasha Banks & Naomi Raw Walk Out
- More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi
- More Backstage Details on Sasha Banks & Naomi Situation, Rumored Contract Issues With WWE
- Backstage Rumor on Another Member Edge Wanted for His Judgment Day Faction