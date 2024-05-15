wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 3 Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night three of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Region Plaza Joetsu in Niigata, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Ninja Mack & Katsuya Murashima
* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Gedo)
* United Empire (Francesco Akira & Callum Newman) def. Tiger Mask & KUSHIDA
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Dragon Dia & Tomoaki Honma)
* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Kevin Knight (2-1, 4 points) def. Kosei Fujita (1-2, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Blake Christian (3-0, 6 points) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Titan (3-0, 6 points) def. HAYATA (1-2, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors (2-1, 4 points) def. TJP (0-3, 0 points)
* NJPW BOSJ A Block: El Desperado (2-1, 4 points) def. BUSHI (0-3, 0 points)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block
Titan (3-0, 6 points)
Blake Christian (3-0, 6 points)
Kevin Knight (2-1, 4 points)
El Desperado (2-1, 4 points)
Clark Connors (2-1, 4 points)
HAYATA (1-2, 2 points)
Kosei Fujita (1-2, 2 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2, 2 points)
TJP (0-3, 0 points)
BUSHI (0-3, 0 points)
B Block
Ninja Mack (2-0, 4 points)
KUSHIDA (2-0, 4 points)
Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 points)
SHO (1-1, 2 points)
Francesco Akira (1-1, 2 points)
Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 points)
DOUKI (1-1, 2 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (0-2, 0 points)
Dragon Dia (0-2, 0 points)
Drilla Moloney (0-2, 0 points)
