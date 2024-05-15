NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 3 Results & Updated Standings

May 15, 2024 | Posted by

NJPW held night three of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Region Plaza Joetsu in Niigata, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Ninja Mack & Katsuya Murashima

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Gedo)

* United Empire (Francesco Akira & Callum Newman) def. Tiger Mask & KUSHIDA

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Dragon Dia & Tomoaki Honma)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Kevin Knight (2-1, 4 points) def. Kosei Fujita (1-2, 2 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Blake Christian (3-0, 6 points) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2, 2 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Titan (3-0, 6 points) def. HAYATA (1-2, 2 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors (2-1, 4 points) def. TJP (0-3, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ A Block: El Desperado (2-1, 4 points) def. BUSHI (0-3, 0 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block

Titan (3-0, 6 points)

Blake Christian (3-0, 6 points)

Kevin Knight (2-1, 4 points)

El Desperado (2-1, 4 points)

Clark Connors (2-1, 4 points)

HAYATA (1-2, 2 points)

Kosei Fujita (1-2, 2 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2, 2 points)

TJP (0-3, 0 points)

BUSHI (0-3, 0 points)

B Block

Ninja Mack (2-0, 4 points)

KUSHIDA (2-0, 4 points)

Taiji Ishimori (2-0, 4 points)

SHO (1-1, 2 points)

Francesco Akira (1-1, 2 points)

Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 points)

DOUKI (1-1, 2 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (0-2, 0 points)

Dragon Dia (0-2, 0 points)

Drilla Moloney (0-2, 0 points)