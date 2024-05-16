wrestling / News

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 4 Results & Updated Standings

May 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW held night four of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at G Messe Gunma in Gunma, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* El Desperado, Katsuya Murashima & Boltin Oleg def. Kevin Knight, Tiger Mask & Shoma Kato
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Tomoaki Honma & HAYATA
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Titan & Tetsuya Naito) def. TJP, Callum Newman & Blake Christian
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: KUSHIDA (3-0, 6 points) def. Francesco Akira (1-2, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Drilla Moloney (1-2, 2 points) def. DOUKI (1-2, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: SHO (2-1, 4 points) def. Ninja Mack (2-1, 4 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Hiromu Takahashi (1-2, 2 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-3, 0 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Taiji Ishimori (3-0, 4 points) def. Robbie Eagles (1-2, 2 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block

Titan (3-0, 6 points)
Blake Christian (3-0, 6 points)
Kevin Knight (2-1, 4 points)
El Desperado (2-1, 4 points)
Clark Connors (2-1, 4 points)
HAYATA (1-2, 2 points)
Kosei Fujita (1-2, 2 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2, 2 points)
TJP (0-3, 0 points)
BUSHI (0-3, 0 points)

B Block

KUSHIDA (3-0, 6 points)
Taiji Ishimori (3-0, 4 points)
SHO (2-1, 4 points)
Ninja Mack (2-1, 4 points)
Francesco Akira (1-2, 2 points)
Robbie Eagles (1-2, 2 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (1-2, 2 points)
DOUKI (1-2, 2 points)
Drilla Moloney (1-2, 2 points)
Dragon Dia (0-3, 0 points)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Best of The Super Juniors, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading