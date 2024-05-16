NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 4 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night four of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at G Messe Gunma in Gunma, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* El Desperado, Katsuya Murashima & Boltin Oleg def. Kevin Knight, Tiger Mask & Shoma Kato

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Tomoaki Honma & HAYATA

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Titan & Tetsuya Naito) def. TJP, Callum Newman & Blake Christian

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: KUSHIDA (3-0, 6 points) def. Francesco Akira (1-2, 2 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Drilla Moloney (1-2, 2 points) def. DOUKI (1-2, 2 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: SHO (2-1, 4 points) def. Ninja Mack (2-1, 4 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Hiromu Takahashi (1-2, 2 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-3, 0 points)

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Taiji Ishimori (3-0, 4 points) def. Robbie Eagles (1-2, 2 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block

Titan (3-0, 6 points)

Blake Christian (3-0, 6 points)

Kevin Knight (2-1, 4 points)

El Desperado (2-1, 4 points)

Clark Connors (2-1, 4 points)

HAYATA (1-2, 2 points)

Kosei Fujita (1-2, 2 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2, 2 points)

TJP (0-3, 0 points)

BUSHI (0-3, 0 points)

B Block

KUSHIDA (3-0, 6 points)

Taiji Ishimori (3-0, 4 points)

SHO (2-1, 4 points)

Ninja Mack (2-1, 4 points)

Francesco Akira (1-2, 2 points)

Robbie Eagles (1-2, 2 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (1-2, 2 points)

DOUKI (1-2, 2 points)

Drilla Moloney (1-2, 2 points)

Dragon Dia (0-3, 0 points)