wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 4 Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night four of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at G Messe Gunma in Gunma, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* El Desperado, Katsuya Murashima & Boltin Oleg def. Kevin Knight, Tiger Mask & Shoma Kato
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Tomoaki Honma & HAYATA
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Titan & Tetsuya Naito) def. TJP, Callum Newman & Blake Christian
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: KUSHIDA (3-0, 6 points) def. Francesco Akira (1-2, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Drilla Moloney (1-2, 2 points) def. DOUKI (1-2, 2 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: SHO (2-1, 4 points) def. Ninja Mack (2-1, 4 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Hiromu Takahashi (1-2, 2 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-3, 0 points)
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Taiji Ishimori (3-0, 4 points) def. Robbie Eagles (1-2, 2 points)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block
Titan (3-0, 6 points)
Blake Christian (3-0, 6 points)
Kevin Knight (2-1, 4 points)
El Desperado (2-1, 4 points)
Clark Connors (2-1, 4 points)
HAYATA (1-2, 2 points)
Kosei Fujita (1-2, 2 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2, 2 points)
TJP (0-3, 0 points)
BUSHI (0-3, 0 points)
B Block
KUSHIDA (3-0, 6 points)
Taiji Ishimori (3-0, 4 points)
SHO (2-1, 4 points)
Ninja Mack (2-1, 4 points)
Francesco Akira (1-2, 2 points)
Robbie Eagles (1-2, 2 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (1-2, 2 points)
DOUKI (1-2, 2 points)
Drilla Moloney (1-2, 2 points)
Dragon Dia (0-3, 0 points)
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31』Bブロック公式戦‼️
元タッグパートナー同士が激突💥果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @RobbieEagles_ × @taiji_ishimori#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/J39EnKmn1Z
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 16, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31』Bブロック公式戦‼️
SHOがニンジャ・マック？をヘッドロックしながら入場⁉️まさかの事態に場内唖然…
🆚 @NinjaMack1 × @njpwShowT#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/Lq7wSnwtEZ
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 16, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31』Bブロック公式戦‼️
あとがないジュニアタッグ王者のモロニー、好調DOUKIから勝ち星を奪えるか⁉️
🆚 @DoukiPerros × ドリラ・モロニー#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/jCPYY9bk3C
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 16, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31』Bブロック公式戦‼️
同じ師匠を持つもの同士、兄弟弟子対決💥
🆚 KUSHIDA × @francescoakira#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/uvKbFE19Mg
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 16, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31
5/18八王子大会の『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31』Aブロック公式戦のダブル前哨戦‼️
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × UNITED EMPIRE👑+ROH#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/4bmNDoMgg3
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso On Why His Confidence Is Higher Than Ever Working With Triple H
- The Undertaker Comments On His Issue With Great Gonzalez, Admits It Wasn’t His Fault
- Jake Roberts Says Fake Razor Ramon & Diesel Were ‘All Vince McMahon’
- Latest On When AEW Media Rights Deal May Be Announced, Relationship With WBD