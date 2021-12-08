wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night Ten Results and Updated Standings
NJPW held night ten of their Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournament, featuring Hiromu Takahashi taking on DOUKI. You can find quick results below (via Fightful), as well as updated standings.
* Ryohei Oiwa vs. Aiko Fujita went to a time limit draw.
* Best of the Super Juniors 28: Master Wato def. BUSHI
* Best of the Super Juniors 28: Robbie Eagles def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Best of the Super Juniors 28: YOH def. El Phantasmo
* Best of the Super Juniors 28: Taiji Ishimori def. SHO
* Best of the Super Juniors 28: El Desperado def. Ryusuke Taguchi
* Best of the Super Juniors 28: Hiromu Takashi def. DOUKI
NJPW Best of Super Juniors 28 Standings
El Desperado (6-3-1, 13 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (6-3-1, 13 points)
SHO (6-4, 12 points)
YOH (6-4, 12 points)
Taiji Ishimori (6-4, 12 points)
Robbie Eagles (6-4, 12 points)
El Phantasmo (5-5, 10 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-6, 8 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (4-6, 8 points)
BUSHI (4-6, 8 points)
Master Wato (4-6, 8 points)
DOUKI (2-8, 4 points)
NJPW World Tag League 2021
Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (7-2, 14 points)
Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (7-2, 14 points)
Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (7-2, 14 points)
Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (7-2, 14 points)
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-3, 12 points)
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (6-3, 12 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (5-4, 10 points)
Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) (5-4, 10 points)
TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (2-7, 4 points)
Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-8, 2 points)
Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) (1-8, 2 points)
Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-9, 0 points)
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Compares the AEW & WWE Products, Says WWE ‘Is Clearly Overwritten’
- Bruce Prichard On Joey Mercury’s Gruesome Injury At WWE Armageddon 2006, Backstage Reaction After the Injury
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair
- Eric Bischoff On Who Was Hardest Person To Work With In WCW, Why Halloween Havoc Was More Important Than Starrcade