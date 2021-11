NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night Five Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of the Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournament this morning from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Yuto Nakajima vs. Akio Fujita went to a time limit draw

* Best of Super Juniors 28: El Phantasmo def. DOUKI

* Best of Super Juniors 28: BUSHI def. YOH

* Best of Super Juniors 28: SHO def. Ryusuke Taguchi

* Best of Super Juniors 28: Taiji Ishimori def. Robbie Eagles

* Best of Super Juniors 28: Hiromu Takahashi def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Best of Super Juniors 28: El Desperado def. Master Wato