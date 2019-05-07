NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 26 Blocks Announced

– NJPW has announced has announced the full blocks for the Best of the Super Juniors 26 tournament. The tournament kicks off on May 13 and will culminate with the final on June 5. You can check out Blocks A & B for the Super Juniors tournament below.

A BLOCK

TAKA Michinoku (7th appearance – 1st appearance in 2 years)

Titan (2nd appearance – 1st appearance in 6 years)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3rd appearance – 3rd consecutive year)

Marty Scurll (3rd appearance – 3rd consecutive year)

Jonathan Gresham (Debut appearance)

SHO (2nd appearance – 2nd consecutive year)

Shingo Takagi ​​​​​​​(Debut appearance)

Dragon Lee (3rd appearance – 3rd consecutive year)

Taiji Ishimori ​​​​​​​(3rd appearance – 2nd consecutive year)

Tiger Mask (2004 & 2005 winner) (18th appearance – 18th consecutive year)

B BLOCK

Robbie Eagles (Debut appearance)

Flip Gordon (2nd appearance – 2nd consecutive year)

El Desperado (4th appearance – 3rd consecutive year)

Bandido (Debut appearance)

El Phantasmo (Debut appearance)

Will Ospreay ​​​​​​​(2016 winner) (4th appearance – 4th consecutive year)

​​​BUSHI (7th appearance – 4th consecutive year)

Ryusuke Taguchi ​​​​​​​(2012 winner) (16th appearance – 14th consecutive year)

YOH (2nd appearance – 2nd consecutive year)

Rocky Romero (7th appearance – 1st appearance in 3 years)