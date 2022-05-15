NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Night One Results: Taiji Ishimori vs. YOH, More

May 15, 2022 | Posted by

NJPW held the first night of their Best of Super Juniors tournament on Sunday morning featuring Taiji Ishimori vs. YOH and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Robbie Eagles, Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tiger Mask def. Wheeler Yuta, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi) def. Bullet Club (Dick Togo & El Phantasmo)

* Titán, EL LINDAMAN & Jado def. Suzuki-gun (TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI & El Desperado)

* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Ace Austin def. Clark Connors

* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Alex Zayne def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Francesco Akira def. SHO

* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Hiromu Takahashi def. Ryusuke Taguchi

* Battle of Super Juniors A Block: Taiji Ishimori def. YOH