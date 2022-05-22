NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Night Six Results: El Desperado Takes On Wheeler Yuta, More

NJPW held night six of Best of the Super Juniors 29 on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the show, per NJPW:

* Tiger Mask, Alex Zayne, Ace Austin, & Clark Connors defeated Jado, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, YOH, & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo defeated Dick Togo & SHO

* Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi defeated TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* B Block Match: Robbie Eagles defeated DOUKI

* B Block Match: El Lindaman defeated TJP

* B Block Match: Master Wato defeated BUSHI

* B Block Match: El Phantasmo defeated Titan

* B Block Match: El Desperado defeated Wheeler Yuta