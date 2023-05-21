NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 Updated Standings

NJPW held the eighth night of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 tournament this morning, and the updated standings are online. You can see the standings below for the tournament, and Ian Hamilton’s full night eight review here.

A Block:

* Mike Bailey (6-2, 12 pts)

* Lio Rush (6-2, 12 pts)

* Hiromu Takahashi (6-2, 12 pts)

* Taiji Ishimori (5-3, 10 pts)

* Titan (5-3, 10 pts)

* TJP (4-4, 8 pts)

* DOUKI (3-5, 6 pts)

* SHO (3-5, 6 pts)

* KUSHIDA (2-6, 4 pts)

* Ryusuke Taguchi (0-8, 0 pts)

NJPW BOSJ B Block

* El Desperado (6-2, 12 pts)

* Master Wato (6-2, 12 pts)

* YOH (6-2, 12 pts)

* Robbie Eagles (5-3, 10 pts)

* Francesco Akira (4-4, 8 pts)

* Clark Connors (4-4, 8 pts)

* Kevin Knight (3-5, 6 pts)

* Dan Moloney (3-5, 6 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-6, 4 pts)

* BUSHI (1-7, 2 pts)