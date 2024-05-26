NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 31 Night Nine Results & Updated Standings

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 31 took place on Sunday, and the results are online along with the updated standings. You can see the results and standings below, per Fightful:

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors B Block Match: Ninja Mack (3-4, 6 points) def. KUSHIDA (4-3, 8 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: HAYATA (5-3, 10 points) def. Kosei Fujita (2-6, 4 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors B Block Match: SHO (5-3, 10 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-7, 0 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: Blake Christian (5-3, 10 points) def. BUSHI (3-5, 6 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors B Block Match: Taiji Ishimori (5-2, 10 points) def. Drilla Moloney (4-3, 8 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-5, 6 points) def. Titan (5-3, 10 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: Kevin Knight (4-4, 8 points) def. Clark Connors (4-4, 8 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors B Block Match: Hiromu Takahashi (5-2, 10 points) def. Robbie Eagles (5-3, 10 points)

* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: TJP (4-4, 8 points) def. El Desperado (5-3, 10 points)

Updated Standings

A Block

* El Desperado (5-3, 10 points)

* Titan (5-3, 10 points)

* Blake Christian (5-3, 10 points)

* HAYATA (5-3, 10 points)

* TJP (4-4, 8 points)

* Clark Connors (4-4, 8 points)

* Kevin Knight (4-4, 8 points)

* BUSHI (3-5, 6 points)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-5, 6 points)

* Kosei Fujita (2-6, 4 points)

B Block

* Taiji Ishimori (5-2, 10 points)

* Hiromu Takahashi (5-2, 10 points)

* Robbie Eagles (5-3, 10 points)

* SHO (5-3, 10 points)

* KUSHIDA (4-3, 8 points)

* DOUKI (4-3, 8 points)

* Drilla Moloney (4-3, 8 points)

* Ninja Mack (3-4, 6 points)

* Francesco Akira (2-7, 4 points)

* Dragon Dia (0-7, 0 points)