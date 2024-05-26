wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 31 Night Nine Results & Updated Standings
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 31 took place on Sunday, and the results are online along with the updated standings. You can see the results and standings below, per Fightful:
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors B Block Match: Ninja Mack (3-4, 6 points) def. KUSHIDA (4-3, 8 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: HAYATA (5-3, 10 points) def. Kosei Fujita (2-6, 4 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors B Block Match: SHO (5-3, 10 points) def. Dragon Dia (0-7, 0 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: Blake Christian (5-3, 10 points) def. BUSHI (3-5, 6 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors B Block Match: Taiji Ishimori (5-2, 10 points) def. Drilla Moloney (4-3, 8 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-5, 6 points) def. Titan (5-3, 10 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: Kevin Knight (4-4, 8 points) def. Clark Connors (4-4, 8 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors B Block Match: Hiromu Takahashi (5-2, 10 points) def. Robbie Eagles (5-3, 10 points)
* NJPW Battle of Super Juniors A Block Match: TJP (4-4, 8 points) def. El Desperado (5-3, 10 points)
Updated Standings
A Block
* El Desperado (5-3, 10 points)
* Titan (5-3, 10 points)
* Blake Christian (5-3, 10 points)
* HAYATA (5-3, 10 points)
* TJP (4-4, 8 points)
* Clark Connors (4-4, 8 points)
* Kevin Knight (4-4, 8 points)
* BUSHI (3-5, 6 points)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-5, 6 points)
* Kosei Fujita (2-6, 4 points)
B Block
* Taiji Ishimori (5-2, 10 points)
* Hiromu Takahashi (5-2, 10 points)
* Robbie Eagles (5-3, 10 points)
* SHO (5-3, 10 points)
* KUSHIDA (4-3, 8 points)
* DOUKI (4-3, 8 points)
* Drilla Moloney (4-3, 8 points)
* Ninja Mack (3-4, 6 points)
* Francesco Akira (2-7, 4 points)
* Dragon Dia (0-7, 0 points)
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31#BOSJ31 Aブロック公式戦‼️
Aブロックトップを走るデスペラードからTJPは勝ち星を奪うことはできるか⁉️
🆚 @ElDesperado5 × @MegaTJP#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/7cM6Znbgoi
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 26, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31#BOSJ31 Aブロック公式戦‼️
元LA DOJO同門🦁🇺🇸両者一歩も譲れない激しい攻防を展開‼️
🆚 @Jet2Flyy × @ClarkConnors#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/HGXv0jp6Do
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 26, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31#BOSJ31 Bブロック公式戦‼️
BULLET CLUB同門対決💀💥勝ち点で並ぶ両者、勝ち点を手にするのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 ドリラ・モロニー × @taiji_ishimori#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/XingSMI7yD
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 26, 2024
🏆BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.31#BOSJ31 Bブロック公式戦‼️
未だ勝ち星のないドラゴン・ダイヤ、IWGPジュニア王者SHOから大金星をあげられるか⁉️
🆚 @dragondia × @njpwShowT#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/cg2yXdlZrL
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 26, 2024