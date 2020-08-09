NJPW Beta Tests Cheering App For Fans Attending Events

NJPW is looking to bring the noise back to NJPW events, introducing a beta test for an #NJPWCheer app. The company announced that the beta took place for Sunday’s Summer Struggle event. The announcement reads as follows:

NJPW finally brought fans back to the venues in July starting with the New Japan Cup finals in Osaka Jo Hall. However, in order to best protect everybody in the venue during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, attendees have been encouraged not to shout or chant during the matches.

While fans have clapped and stomped their feet to offer non-verbal support, NJPW has been looking to give fans other options to enjoy the live experience. On August 9 in Korakuen Hall, we will be beta testing the #NJPWCheer tool. Using buttons on smart phones, fans can count along with the referee, cheer and send their encouragement during strike exchanges!

Male chants

https://www.njpw.co.jp/cheer/0809/male/

Female chants

https://www.njpw.co.jp/cheer/0809/female/

This beta test will take place on August 9 only, and NJPW will consider its further use based on feedback from Sunday’s event.