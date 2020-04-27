wrestling / News

NJPW Looks At Their Biggest Overseas Matches With MVP, Okada and More In Latest Recount

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MVP NJPW

The latest episode of NJPW’s The Recount looks at the company’s miggest overseas matches featuring MVP, Kazuchika Okada and more. You can see the video below which includes a look at MVP vs. Toru Yano, Testuya Natio vs. Tomohiro Ishii and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading