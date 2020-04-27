wrestling / News
NJPW Looks At Their Biggest Overseas Matches With MVP, Okada and More In Latest Recount
April 26, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of NJPW’s The Recount looks at the company’s miggest overseas matches featuring MVP, Kazuchika Okada and more. You can see the video below which includes a look at MVP vs. Toru Yano, Testuya Natio vs. Tomohiro Ishii and more:
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Reveals Rhino Talked Her Into Trying Out For WWE, Why She Eventually Got Turned Down
- No Way Jose Says He Doesn’t Want To Continue With Similar Character, Reveals Ideas He Pitched to WWE Including Being an Elias Groupie
- Backstage Rumor On Why Vince McMahon Acted As He Did On Smackdown
- Late WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Was Reportedly Treated Cruelly and Nearly Driven to Tears in Wrestlers Court Back in 2001