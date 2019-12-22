wrestling / News

NJPW Holding Bodybuilding Contest for Best Physique in 2019

December 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NJPW held its first ever bodybuilding contest, the NJPW Concurso, inspired by the regular bodybuilding contests in CMLL. A number of talents from the promotion took part in a photo shoot at Korakuen Hall during the Road to the Tokyo Dome. The best physique will be determined in the near future.

Participants in the contest included Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, SHO, YOH, Taiji Ishimori, Toa Henare, Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, Pieter, and Ryusuke Taguchi. You can check out some of the photos below.

