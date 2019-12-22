wrestling / News
NJPW Holding Bodybuilding Contest for Best Physique in 2019
– NJPW held its first ever bodybuilding contest, the NJPW Concurso, inspired by the regular bodybuilding contests in CMLL. A number of talents from the promotion took part in a photo shoot at Korakuen Hall during the Road to the Tokyo Dome. The best physique will be determined in the near future.
Participants in the contest included Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, SHO, YOH, Taiji Ishimori, Toa Henare, Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, Pieter, and Ryusuke Taguchi. You can check out some of the photos below.
Who had the best body in NJPW in 2019?
Ishimori? Henare? Tsuji? Uemura?
Find out more: https://t.co/nSYcMdaVaS#njpw #njconcurso pic.twitter.com/zBWd3uSSgW
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 22, 2019
Who had the best body of 2019 in NJPW?
Ibushi? Tanahashi? SHO? YOH?
Find out more: https://t.co/nSYcMcTkjk#njpw #njconcurso pic.twitter.com/TFlB5xDmFX
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 22, 2019
Who had the best body of NJPW in 2019?
Pieter? Ryusuke Taguchi? Or…
Find out more: https://t.co/nSYcMdaVaS#njpw #njconcurso pic.twitter.com/VTWMaTtCHb
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 22, 2019
