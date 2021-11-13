wrestling
NJPW BoSJ 28 Night 1 Results 11.13.21: SHO Faces El Desperado in Headliner
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) kicked off its Best of the Super Jr. 28 (BoSJ) tournament last night. Night 1 was held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s website.
* Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa ended in a time limit draw at 10:00.
* Best of Super Juniors: DOUKI beat BUSHI at 10:53.
* Best of Super Juniors: Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Taiji Ishimori at 5:37 via countout.
* Best of Super Juniors: Ryusuke Taguchi beat Robbie Eagles at 16:17.
* Best of Super Juniors: Master Wato defeated El Phantasmo at 13:52.
* Best of Super Juniors: Hiromu Takahashi beat YOH at 3:55.
* Best of Super Juniors: SHO beat El Desperado at 25:11 with Shock Arrow.
Some highlights and clips from the event are also available below:
