NJPW BoSJ 28 Night 1 Results 11.13.21: SHO Faces El Desperado in Headliner

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) kicked off its Best of the Super Jr. 28 (BoSJ) tournament last night. Night 1 was held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s website.

* Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa ended in a time limit draw at 10:00.

* Best of Super Juniors: DOUKI beat BUSHI at 10:53.

* Best of Super Juniors: Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Taiji Ishimori at 5:37 via countout.

* Best of Super Juniors: Ryusuke Taguchi beat Robbie Eagles at 16:17.

* Best of Super Juniors: Master Wato defeated El Phantasmo at 13:52.

* Best of Super Juniors: Hiromu Takahashi beat YOH at 3:55.

* Best of Super Juniors: SHO beat El Desperado at 25:11 with Shock Arrow.

Some highlights and clips from the event are also available below: